Recipe of the week

30 Minute One Pot Chicken & Pasta

By Kitchen Sanctuary From Yummly

16 Ingredients 30 Minutes 390 Calories

In order to make this 30 Minute One Pot Chicken & Pasta you will need:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion (large, peeled and chopped)

2 chicken breasts (large, cut into chunks)

1 pinch salt (and pepper)

2 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)

1 tablespoon tomato puree (usuall gluten free, but best to check if required)

1 red bell pepper (de-seeded and chopped)

300 grams dried pasta (use a gluten free variety if required)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 tablespoon worcestershire sauce (Lea & Perrins)

400 grams chopped tomatoes (tins)

300 milliliters stock (made from hot water from the kettle + 2 stock cubes, or 2 heaped tsp veg bouillon for gluten free)

120 milliliters milk

20 sugar snap peas (snow peas, roughly chopped)

100 grams mature cheddar cheese (packed -, grated)

1 tablespoon chives (chopped)

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add in the onions. Cook for 3 minutes on a medium-to-high heat until they start to turn translucent. Add in the chicken, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 3 minutes until the chicken is sealed (it won’t be cooked in the middle at this point).

Add in the garlic, tomato puree and red peppers. Stir, then add in the pasta. Now add in the oregano, Worcestershire sauce, tins of tomatoes, stock and milk. Stir and bring to the boil, then turn down to a gentle simmer. Cover with a lid or some foil and simmer for 12-15 minutes (checking occasionally) until the pasta is cooked.

Stir in the chopped sugar snap peas (it’s nice to add them at the end, so they’re hot, but retain their crunch), then sprinkle the pasta with cheese and put it under the grill/broiler for a couple of minutes until the cheese has melted.

Top with chopped chives and serve.

390 Calories SODIUM 20% DV 480mg FAT 25% DV 16g PROTEIN 55% DV 28g CARBS 11% DV 34g FIBER 8% DV 2g

