Recipe of the week

Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 pound rice
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound grape leaves
- pork ribs
- salt (to taste)
- 2 teaspoons allspice
- 25 cloves garlic (to taste)
- 1 cup lemon juice
- 3 cups water
Putting them all together
- Soak rice in water for 10-15 minutes, then drain water.
- Mix rice, ground beef, olive oil, salt, pepper and allspice together until well mixed.
- Fill and roll all the grape leaves with the meat mixture as displayed in the picture.
- Season the pork or beef ribs with salt and allspice.
- Line the bottom of a large pot with the meat, followed by any unused/torn up grape leaves – this prevents the rolled leaves from burning.
- Carefully align half the grape leaves on top in a circular fashion.
- Distribute garlic cloves over the top.
- Finish layering the rest of the rolled grape leaves.
- Mix the lemon juice and water with some salt and pepper to make the “broth.”
- Pour the broth over the grape leaves, making sure the liquid reaches the top layer of the grape leaves.
- Cover with a medium plate and bring to a boil.
- Once at a boil, cover the pot with a lid (leave the medium plate inside to serve as a weight) and cook on the lowest heat for 1 and 1/2 hours.
- Turn off the heat and drain the broth.
- Flip the cooked leaves onto a large decorative platter and enjoy.
note: You can find grape leaves at any Middle Eastern market and some specialty supermarkets.
Nutrition
370 Calories SODIUM 8% DV 200mg FAT 31% DV 20g PROTEIN 39% DV 20g CARBS 11% DV 32g FIBER 36% DV 9g
