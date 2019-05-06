Recipe of the week

Stuffed Grape Leaves

10 Ingredients 80 Minutes 370 Calories

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound rice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound grape leaves

pork ribs

salt (to taste)

2 teaspoons allspice

25 cloves garlic (to taste)

1 cup lemon juice

3 cups water

Putting them all together

Soak rice in water for 10-15 minutes, then drain water. Mix rice, ground beef, olive oil, salt, pepper and allspice together until well mixed. Fill and roll all the grape leaves with the meat mixture as displayed in the picture. Season the pork or beef ribs with salt and allspice. Line the bottom of a large pot with the meat, followed by any unused/torn up grape leaves – this prevents the rolled leaves from burning. Carefully align half the grape leaves on top in a circular fashion. Distribute garlic cloves over the top. Finish layering the rest of the rolled grape leaves. Mix the lemon juice and water with some salt and pepper to make the “broth.” Pour the broth over the grape leaves, making sure the liquid reaches the top layer of the grape leaves. Cover with a medium plate and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, cover the pot with a lid (leave the medium plate inside to serve as a weight) and cook on the lowest heat for 1 and 1/2 hours. Turn off the heat and drain the broth. Flip the cooked leaves onto a large decorative platter and enjoy.

note: You can find grape leaves at any Middle Eastern market and some specialty supermarkets.

Nutrition

370 Calories SODIUM 8% DV 200mg FAT 31% DV 20g PROTEIN 39% DV 20g CARBS 11% DV 32g FIBER 36% DV 9g

