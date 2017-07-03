Recipe of the week

How To Make Strawberry Roses

Strawberry roses are a fun garnish for spring cakes, class cupcakes, or even a bridal shower vase. This knife trick might seem frivolous at first glance, but you’ll be glad you mastered it once strawberries hit high season. Here’s everything you need to know about making strawberry roses at home with a paring knife.

Why Make Strawberry Roses

Turning strawberries into petite roses is as simple as a few strategically made cuts on the outside of each berry, but the results are pretty enough to adorn a cake or turn into a bouquet.

Here’s what you need for making strawberry roses at home.

A sharp paring knife: Since the "rose" petals are made by slicing into the delicate flesh of the berries, a sharp knife will make this easier and yield neater results. A sharp paring knife is a great choice.

Wooden skewers: Inserting a skewer in the end of the strawberry creates a handle for the berry that makes the petals easier to slice.

Optional green floral tape or washi tape and rose leaves: If you plan to transform your roses into a bouquet you'll use the floral tape to disguise the skewers as stems. Rose leaves can be borrowed from your neighbor's bush or your local florist — just make sure they are pesticide-free.

The Best Strawberries for Making Roses

Medium to large strawberries are best for making strawberry roses — especially when learning the technique. Berries that are wide at the base and taper to a point are best for the individual roses. You want the berries to be on the firmer side, so opt for berries that are just ripe.

How To Make Strawberry Roses

Makes as many strawberry roses as you need

What You Need

Ingredients

Whole, fresh strawberries with leaves intact

Equipment

Sharp paring knife

Wooden skewer(s)

Cutting board

Green floral or washi tape (optional)

Fresh rose leaves (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the strawberries. Rinse and dry the strawberries, leaving the stems intact. Insert a wooden skewer into the first strawberry through the stem end. Slice the first row of petals. Beginning about 1/2 of the way up from the tip of the strawberry, cut a thin slice down toward the stem, leaving the slice attached. Gently press the slice out with your knife to curl the petal; rotate the strawberry a quarter turn after each cut. Cut 3 more slices in the same manner around the base of the strawberry, starting where the previous cut ends, making 4 petals total. Slice additional rows of petals. Beginning about 1/3 of the way down from the tip of the strawberry, make another set of petals using the same slicing technique. Make the cuts in this row so that the petals are staggered between the petals of the first row. Depending on the size of your strawberry, you may be able to add 1 additional row of petals close to the tip of the strawberry. Finish the strawberry rose. Finish the rose by cutting a slit down the tip of the strawberry and pressing each side out slightly, or cut the top 1/4-inch off of the tip for a wider, more open rose. Remove the wooden skewer and use the strawberry rose to decorate cakes, cupcakes, breakfast platters, etc. Make long-stemmed strawberry roses. If you’d like to make long-stemmed strawberry roses, wrap a wooden skewer for each rose with green floral or washi tape. Wash and dry leaves from a real rose (or ask your neighborhood florist for scrap rose leaves and make sure there aren’t pesticides) and attach to the wrapped skewer with more tape. Insert a decorative skewer into the stem end of each strawberry. Display your bouquet of strawberry roses in a vase.

Strawberry size: Medium to large strawberries are best for making strawberry roses — especially when learning the techniques.

Medium to large strawberries are best for making strawberry roses — especially when learning the techniques. Strawberry shape: Strawberries that are wide at the base and taper to a point are best for the individual roses.

Prepare the strawberries. Rinse and dry the strawberries, leaving the stems intact. Insert a wooden skewer into the first strawberry through the stem end.

