Recall in Cayman Islands of IGA Sliced Peaches 29 oz

From Fosters Food Fair

RE: IGA Sliced Peaches 29 oz Recall. Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce a recall on IGA Sliced Peaches due to possible product mislabeling.

All Foster’s locations are affected by this recall. All products have been removed from our shelves.

Please see details of product affected by this recall:

UPC 0004127088624 29 oz IGA Sliced Peaches ALL LOTS

We do encourage customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Foster’s locations, to please discontinue consumption, and return for a full refund. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663). END