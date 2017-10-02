RCIPS Update: Charges of Drug Importation in Connection with 29 September Arrests

Update: Charges of Drug Importation

Three men from Jamaica, aged 36, 42 and 45, have now been charged with Importation of Ganja, Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply, and Illegal Landing, in connection with the suspicious vessel that came ashore in South Sound last Friday, 29 September. They are appearing in court this morning; a substantial amount of Ganja was recovered.

Original story: Three men arrested on Suspicion of Importation of ganja.

Just after midnight, today Friday September 29th 2017, the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations responded to the sighting of a suspicious vessel reported to have come ashore in the South Sound area. Packages were being offloaded when Police arrive on scene. The 3 occupants fled the scene and were arrested shortly thereafter. They remain in Police custody.

The matter is under investigation by the Drugs and Serious Crime task force.