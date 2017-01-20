RCIPS: Theft on Fort Street in GT/Man charged with burglary of West Bay restaurant in court

Theft on Fort Street in George Town Last Night, 19 January

Just after 9:30PM yesterday, 19 January, officers responded to a report of the theft of a purse on Fort Street in the vicinity of Centennial Park. A woman had been standing at the park when two men wearing masks walked from behind the nearby HSM building and grabbed her black purse and mobile phone. They then ran to the rear of the HSM building and fled on a motorcycle.

They are described as having fair skin and being tall and of slim build, and wearing black masks with black-and-grey T shirts.

The woman was not harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Man Charged with Burglary of West Bay Restaurant in Court Friday, 20 January

A man, age 57 of West Bay, has been arrested and charged with Burglary and Damage to Property and will appear in court this morning, 20 January. This relates to a burglary of Pappagallo Restaurant. The initial report was made on 20 November 2016, however, the actual burglary occurred on 19 November, during which an office was entered and ransacked, but nothing was taken.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, 18 January, and has been in Police custody.