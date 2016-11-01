November 1, 2016

RCIPS requests assistance in locating stolen vehicle

November 1, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

hondacivicThe RCIPS is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle, which was reported stolen around 8PM last night, 31 October. It was parked in the vicinity of 190 Elgin Avenue. Attached is a photo of the stolen vehicle.

Make & Model: 1999 Honda Civic

Colour: White

Registration No: 142 932

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Man beaten in Cayman Brac on Monday night, 17 October- 2 arrests
  2. Cayman Islands: Vehicle found submerged in canal on Marina Drive
  3. Boy, 4, in critical condition after nearly drowning in cruise ship wave pool
  4. iNews Briefs
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*