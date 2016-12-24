From RCIPS

Police Request Public Assistance in Search for Man Believed to Be on Island Illegally

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their search for Norval Maconia BARRETT, age 34, from Jamaica. His picture is attached.

It is believed that Mr. Barrett is on island illegally; anyone who sees Mr. Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous. The police should be notified immediately through either 9-1-1 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/

RCIPS notes uptick in burglaries Christmas Week, recommends vigilant security measures

This week the RCIPS has noted an uptick in residential burglaries across Grand Cayman. Many of the recent reports concern thefts of petty cash and portable electronics, and occurred at apartment complexes.

“We’re asking that residents be extra vigilant about securing their residences throughout the holidays,” said Peter Lansdown, Detective Superintendent, “lock your doors whenever you are going out, even if it is not far.”

Anyone who notes suspicious activity in their area, such as unfamiliar people loitering in the vicinity or unfamiliar vehicles parked for extended periods of time, should notify police at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.