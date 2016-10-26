RCIPS investigating what may be gun shots at residence in West Bay

Last night, Tuesday 25th of October 2016 shortly before 11:00pm police responded to a call of a loud noise from the occupants of a residence on Water Course Road, West Bay. Once in attendance, Uniform officers discovered that one of the windows and the satellite dish was damaged by what appeared to be shotgun pellets. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The scene was attended and processed by the Scenes of Crime and the matter is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or was in the area of Water Course Road around the time of the incident, please call the West Bay Police Station CID at 949-3999 or the Confidential RCIPS Tip Line at 949-7777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).