RCIPS community officers host outreach event at Cayman Islands Frances Bodden Home, 10 August

This past Friday, 10 August, officers from the Bodden Town Community Policing Department joined with the children and staff of the Frances Bodden Children’s Home for a BBQ and day of fun at the home. The event was put together by PC Norice Artwell and AC Tameka Joseph-Ricketts who organized food and activities for the children, including a water slide.

PC Artwell and the other Bodden Town CPD officers were also joined by members of the RCIPS Senior Command Team, social workers from the Department of Children and Family Services and family members of the children at the home. Community Police officers from North Side, West Bay, and George Town also attended.

“The interaction of all the police officers with the youth greatly promoted helping the youth to appreciate the important role the police play in the community,” said House Manager, Maureen Jervis-Brooks. “It helped them to know that the police care about each of them being successful in their journey to achieving their full potential and being a credit to their families and to the community.”

The event was part of the Bodden Town Community Policing Department’s ongoing outreach initiatives at the home. The boys at the home participate in the IPAD-R (which stands for Identity, Purpose and Perseverance, Attitude, Destiny, and Respect) program which was initiated by PC Artwell, and the girls participate in the Big Sister program, which was initiated by AC Joseph-Ricketts. The programs have been ongoing since June and the CPD officers meet with the children once a week to participate in various activities.

“Teamwork can never be underestimated,” said Sergeant Cornelius Pompey, head of the Bodden Town CPD, who commended PC Artwell and AC Joseph-Ricketts. “This collaborative effort has made a positive impression, especially with the children and workers at the Frances Bodden Children’s Home.”

PC Artwell also expressed his thanks to the sponsors of the event: Island Taste, It’s Your Party, Fosters Food Fair, Bank Construction, TSC Designs, Uncle Clem’s Grocery, Le Blue, Captain Lindo, and Mr. Michael Montague, all of whom responded without hesitation when they were approached.