RCIPS: Awards presentation

From RCIPS

On Wednesday afternoon, 26th of October, eight RCIPS officers were recognized for professionalism and bravery while performing lifesaving efforts in the line of duty. The underlying incidents that gave rise to these awards are also examples of how officers worked closely together in dramatic situations to maximize the impact of their efforts.

Five officers from the Uniform Support Group were honored for their professional response to the scene of a recent shooting outside Seven Mile Shops on 1 October 2016. The acknowledgement also included the provision of medical care that helped keep the victim alive long enough to see and speak with family members before passing away. Other officers received recognition for administering CPR that resuscitated an elderly woman in Bodden Town, as well as the quick actions of two detectives in central George Town last year that most probably saved the life of a man who received a life threatening laceration to his throat. The actions of these detectives were commended by the Judge who presided over the case.

Missing from the photograph are Sergeant Charmaine Dalhouse, Constables Winston Wolliston and Constante Aydoc.

“The core duty of each and every officer is to save and protect life,” said Anthony Ennis, Acting Commissioner of Police, who presented the citations to the officer along with other senior officers at Police Headquarters. “Each of these officers admirably fulfilled this sacred duty and are a credit to themselves, fellow colleagues and the RCIPS.”