Quinntessential Movement brings pole and aerial theatre to Cayman Islands

IMAGE 1

Local dance studio, Quinntessential Movement, will be hosting Cayman’s first ever pole and aerial theatre performance, on April 13, at the Harquail Theatre.



‘Wonderland’ will see the studio’s students bring the story of Alice in Wonderland to life, using their skills on pole, aerial silk and lyra as well as various other styles of dance.



IMAGE 2

“It has been amazing to see so many members of our studio family come together to bring this story to life,” Owner and Instructor of Quinntessential Movement, Quinn McCrimmon, said.



While the studio has put on showcases and performances before, notably during CayMas 2018’s street parade, this particular performance is extremely special for Ms McCrimmon and her students.



IMAGE 3

“This is the first time we are narrating a single story using multiple pieces of choreography,” Ms McCrimmon said.



“Alice in Wonderland is such a beautiful, dynamic tale with so many colourful characters that it really was the perfect piece to help us introduce the world of pole and aerial theatre to Cayman.”



IMAGE 4

Performers range in their dance experience and ages, with the youngest performers coming from the studio’s Aerial Kids and Youth classes.



“It was really important to us to be able to include the children in the show as they work just as hard as the adults do, in their classes,” Ms McCrimmon said. “I am tremendously proud of all the effort and focus they have put into building their routines and combos.”



Ms McCrimmon’s appreciation also extends to her senior performers.



IMAGE 5

“No matter if this is their first time on stage or their hundredth time, every performer has really challenged themselves with their routines for Wonderland,” Ms McCrimmon said. “Everyone’s dedication and attitude towards rehearsals has been beyond amazing and has me filled with so much pride for our family, here at Quinntessential Movement.”



“What you also have to remember is none of these students are full time performers. Each person has done a brilliant job of balancing work, family and life outside the studio with their training for the showcase” Ms McCrimmon said. “I really can’t emphasise how impressed I am.”



As the studio continues to rehearse, Ms McCrimmon shares what is one everyone’s mind in the lead up to the final performance.



“We really look forward to being able to welcome Cayman out to Wonderland for this one night only production. Our students are so ready to showcase what they have created,” Ms McCrimmon said.



Tickets for Wonderland are now on sale. You can purchase yours by emailing http://info@qmovement.dance for more information.



Quinntessential Movement

Quinntessential Movement (Qmovement) is Cayman’s only Pole & Aerial Fitness Studio founded in November 2016. The name Quinntessential Movement was born out of a passion for movement, dance fitness and health. Also known as Qmovement, the studio is a supportive place for people of all fitness levels and abilities to come together and share their passion for movement. With the diversity of classes offered, the studio caters to many interests and abilities while at the same time acts as a social and entertainment forum for people with diverse interests, backgrounds and ages.

Tickets are CI$ 30 Adults and CI$25 children. Go to: http://info@qmovement.dance

IMAGES: (supplied)

Image 1: Brittany Arsenault as the Caterpillar. From our performance at Dart Christmas Party. Photographer Amy Strzalko.

Image 2: Rayne Euvrard. One of our youngest performers rehearsing for Wonderland. Photographer Abby Hydes.

Image 3: (from left to right) Mandy Utton and Renee Ravazzani practicing as Alice and the Ceshire Cat in rehearsal. Photographer Abby Hydes.

Image 4: (from left to right) Angela Alfonso, Michelle Whitney, Michelle Augenstein) preview their routine at the Red Sky at Night. Photographer Abby Hydes.

Image 5: (from left to right) Candice Badahur and Jira Phelps practicing their breathtaking duet on the Lyra in rehearsal for Wonderland.

