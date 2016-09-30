September 30, 2016

Quick arrest following street robbery Thu night, 29 September

From RCIPS: Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 12:46 PM

Yesterday evening, 29 September, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery on Shedden Road in the vicinity Main Street. A man had reported that another man whom he knew had threatened him with a machete and taken a small quantity of cash.

While en route to the location, officers observed a man fitting the description provided. The suspect refused to comply with police instructions and violently resisted a police search. The suspect was contained, and during a search of his person a machete and a substance suspected to be cocaine were recovered. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a restricted weapon, and drug-related offences.

The man, age 30 of George Town, is in Police custody.

 

