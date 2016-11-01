November 1, 2016

Quick arrest by Cayman police for theft near Walkers Road Tue Morning, 1 November

November 1, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS: Tue 1st Nov 2016 12:24 PM

Just before 1:30AM this morning, 1 November, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the carpark of a residential area off Coemer Drive in George Town. The man appeared to be trying the door handles of several cars in the area.

Police arrived on scene in under five minutes and conducted a search of the area. A man, age 40 of George Town, was discovered at the rear of a property and apprehended; further evidence gathered at the scene resulted in his arrest on suspicion of theft and criminal trespass. He is currently in police custody.

“This incident is an important reminder for all of us to keep vehicles locked and remove valuables from vehicles,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations, “but even more so, it illustrates how effective we can be together at preventing crime when the community alerts us to suspicious activity.”

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Cayman Islands: Vehicle found submerged in canal on Marina Drive
  2. RCIPS requests assistance in locating stolen vehicle
  3. UPDATE: Dead body found in GT pond – police suspect foul play – drowning confirmed/ Earl Hart murder update
  4. Boy, 4, in critical condition after nearly drowning in cruise ship wave pool
Filed Under: Breaking News, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*