Quick arrest by Cayman police for theft near Walkers Road Tue Morning, 1 November

From RCIPS: Tue 1st Nov 2016 12:24 PM

Just before 1:30AM this morning, 1 November, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the carpark of a residential area off Coemer Drive in George Town. The man appeared to be trying the door handles of several cars in the area.

Police arrived on scene in under five minutes and conducted a search of the area. A man, age 40 of George Town, was discovered at the rear of a property and apprehended; further evidence gathered at the scene resulted in his arrest on suspicion of theft and criminal trespass. He is currently in police custody.

“This incident is an important reminder for all of us to keep vehicles locked and remove valuables from vehicles,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations, “but even more so, it illustrates how effective we can be together at preventing crime when the community alerts us to suspicious activity.”