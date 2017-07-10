Queen’s Baton – Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will arrive in Cayman Islands

Queen’s Baton relay – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee (CIOC) is excited to announce that the Queen’s Baton for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be arriving in the Cayman Islands July 14-17, 2017.

The CIOC wish to extend an invitation to the public of the Cayman Islands…

At 3:30pm the Queen’s Baton will be transported to Pedro St. James where we would like the Baton to be passed though as many hands as possible. There will be Commonwealth Games athletes on hand for photo opportunities.

During its time in the Cayman Islands the Baton will also be transported to the Governors house, Cayman Turtle Centre, Stingray City, Water Cay Public Beach (Kaibo Public Beach), East End wildlife, South Sound Squash Club and our sister Islands; Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The Queen’s Baton journey so far

The Queen’s Baton is currently making its way through the Caribbean.

The Baton completed its African adventure on 20 May in South Africa after travelling to 18 nations.

From Buckingham Palace to the heart of the Kalahari Desert, the Queen’s Baton passed through the hands of presidents, fishmongers, children, farmers and athletes alike.

Already the Baton has touched the lives of thousands of people across Africa and now the Caribbean, embracing the diversity and values of the Commonwealth.

The power of sport has been evident as sporting legends, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) hopefuls, people with disabilities and able-bodied batonbearers have relayed with locals to spread the message of inclusiveness.

In the Caribbean, all eyes are on the young athletes who will compete at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, 18 — 24 July. It will be the first time that a Queen’s Baton will visit the Youth Games.

The QBR will continue to make its way around the tropical island nations of the Caribbean throughout June and July. From there it will complete its journey in the Americas, before heading to Europe.

Queen’s Baton Relay launch from Buckingham Palace, 13 March 2017

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay started on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March 2017.

During a commencement ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II placed her message into the specially-designed Baton and entrusted it to the first Batonbearer, legendary Australian track cyclist and GC2018 Ambassador Anna Meares OAM.

The GC2018 Queen’s Baton Relay

The GC2018 Relay is the longest and most accessible in history, travelling through the entire Commonwealth for 388 days and 230,000 kilometres.

The Baton will visit all 70 Commonwealth nations and territories of Africa, the Caribbean the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania for 288 days before it arrives in Australia for a further 100 days.

When the Queen’s Baton arrives at the Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018, Her Majesty’s message will be removed from the Baton and read aloud to declare the Games open.

Each host city is responsible for delivering a new design for the Queen’s Baton. The distinctive design of the GC2018 Queen’s Baton captures the boundless energy of the Gold Coast. In form and inspiration, the Baton is a symbol of our past, present and future.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth’s diversity, inspires community pride and excites people about the world-class festival of sports and culture to come.

Since the Cardiff 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton has carried a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II calling the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018)

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) will be staged from 4-15 April 2018.

More than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories will come to Australia to share in the excitement the Games.

GC2018 will feature the largest integrated sports program in Commonwealth Games history, comprising 18 sports and seven para-sports.

Unlike the Olympic Games, all para-sports event medals at GC2018 will count towards the medal tally for national teams and be contested alongside non-para sport events.

For the first time ever in the history of a major multi-sport Games, there will be an equal number of medal events for men and women, as seven additional women’s events and categories across Weightlifting, Boxing and Cycling are confirmed on to the sports programme for GC2018.

The Commonwealth has a population of more than 2.3 billion people and is home to some of the world’s fastest growing economies.

In a nationwide first for Australian events, GC2018 will deliver a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) which will contribute towards creating meaningful outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through reconciliation focused activities.

The official GC2018 Mascot is Borobi (bor-o-bee), a loveable koala with fur the colour of the ocean and a passion for surfing and adventure. Borobi — the indigenous Yugambeh language word for koala — will play a key role in welcoming the athletes of the world and bringing to life the true spirit of the Games. It is the first time a koala has been chosen as the mascot of a major Australian multisport event.

For over a million lucky-ticket holders, the experience will be live, loud and unforgettable. We want passionate fans in every seat, so the ticketing program is inclusive, accessible and affordable to make it simple for everyone to enjoy the Games.