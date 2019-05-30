Qualfon receives BPO Investor of the Year from Caribbean Export

Qualfon was named BPO Investor of the Year from Caribbean Export during a special ceremony earlier this month at the Outsource to the Caribbean Conference 2019 (OCC). This prestigious award distinguishes organizations for remarkable achievements that foster expansion and investments in the Caribbean regions.

From left to right: Margaret Rose, Regional Director, Site Selection; Luanna Persaud, Country Director, Qualfon; and Damie Sinanan from Caribbean Export.

Qualfon was named BPO Investor of the Year by Caribbean Export during a special ceremony earlier this month at the Outsource to the Caribbean Conference 2019 (OCC). This prestigious award distinguishes organizations for remarkable achievements that foster expansion and investments in the Caribbean.



Continued Investment: Qualfon was recognized for its investments in the South American country of Guyana. Qualfon continues to invest in Guyana due to its native-English-speaking population and competitively priced services, which are vital to the global outsourcing market.

Long Term Commitment: For the last 14 years, Qualfon has been an established BPO provider in Guyana and is the most-tenured and largest private employer in the country.

“Congratulations to Qualfon for these honorable awards,” said Margaret Rose, Regional Director of Site Selection Magazine and expert panel judge. “We were particularly pleased with the submission by Qualfon. The company has been in Guyana since 2005, demonstrating its long-term investment in partnering with the people of Guyana as a key contributor to growth, job creation, and stability.”

“Qualfon is honored to receive these awards,” said Christina Morris, Group President, Qualfon. “We have believed in Guyana and the Guyanese people for a very long time. It is truly a very special place. We are delighted to continue our growth in Guyana.”

The Qualfon Guyana campus is one of the largest contact center campuses in the world, delivering greater scalability for both new programs and existing client growth, all while providing additional job opportunities to the people of Guyana.

About Qualfon: Qualfon is a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) company offering full customer lifecycle management: lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multi-channel customer engagement, and fulfillment. With experienced BPO leadership and a strong track record of business growth, Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Today, Qualfon has approximately 13,000 employees serving international brands across many industries, and our intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Qualfon’s mission to “Be the Best BPO, Make People’s Lives Better” means we invest in our people and, in return, they take better care of you and your customers. Qualfon’s employee retention regularly exceeds the industry average, which creates a people-driven value chain: our employees stay longer, providing higher quality service at a lower price.

About Caribbean Export: Caribbean Export is the only regional trade and investment promotion agency in the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) group. Established in 1996 by an Inter-Governmental Agreement as the regional trade and investment promotion agency, we serve the 15 States of the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM), including Guyana. Our mission is to enhance the competitiveness and value of Caribbean brands through the delivery of transformative and targeted interventions in export development and investment promotion.

