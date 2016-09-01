QC Ward (from Cayman Islands) sworn in as St. Kitts’ new resident High Court Judge

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 30, 2016 (SKNIS): The newly appointed resident High Court Judge, Trevor M. Ward Q.C. was sworn in on Tuesday, August 30, at a small but significant ceremony at Government House.

Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to the new judge, Q.C. Ward, who swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors according to law. He also swore to well and truly serve Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC).

His Excellency Seaton welcomed the judge and reminded him that his position as High Court Judge is of significant importance.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you on behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. I am sure that you would find us, a people who would be welcoming and who would extend all courtesies to you and your office,” said the Governor General. “The role of a high court judge is a very important one in our system and so certainly we welcome your contribution. We have seen your excellent record of achievement in terms of your past undertakings both in Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands and certainly we look forward to you coming and contributing to our jurisprudential development.”

Queen’s Counsel Ward expressed gratitude to the Governor General, as well as officials, for accommodating him and for his warm and hospitable stay since his arrival in the Federation.

“I am delighted to be in the Federation,” he said. “I can assure the community that I intend to dispense justice impartially and with integrity and I look forward to being of service to the residents and citizens of the Federation.”

Q.C. Ward is a Tobagonian by birth. From November 2011 to December 2014, he served as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Cayman Islands. He has also served as Senior Crown Counsel in the Cayman Islands Legal Department from November 2007 to October 2011. Additionally, he has served as Senior State Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Trinidad and Tobago from 2003 to 2005.

Q.C. Ward succeeds Trinidadian Her Ladyship Justice Marlene Ida Carter, who resigned as High Court Judge effective August 15, 2016, from the ECSC. She was sworn in to the post as St. Kitts’ resident judge on June 30, 2014.

IMAGE: St. Kitts’ new High Court Judge, Trevor M. Ward Q.C. (left) and Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton (right)