Puzzles for Feb 28 2017 Number search/Sudoku/Word search/Crossword
February 27, 2017 by Leave a Comment
February 27, 2017
For all the latest Cayman, Caribbean and International Stories plus cartoons and puzzles. 32 + new blogs daily
|
Currently
81°
Clear
Tomorrow is forecast to be Cooler than today. Morning showers.
|
Monday 02/27 40%
High 87° / Low 78°
Chance of Rain
Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.
|
Monday Night 02/27 40%
High 87° / Low 78°
Chance of Rain
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
From RCIPS Mon Feb 27 2017 at 2:00 PM The … [Read More...]
From RCIPS Mon feb 27 2017 at 11:25 AM A man, … [Read More...]
February 27th, 2017 Foster’s Food Fair – IGA wou … [Read More...]
We are aware of the recent Private Member's motion … [Read More...]
From RCIPS Last Thursday, 23 February, the … [Read More...]
Terms + Policies - Advertising Policy - Privacy Policy . © 2017 • iNews
Speak Your Mind