Publication of Discussion Paper on Fuel Dispensing Requirements in Cayman Islands

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE UTILITY REGULATION AND COMPETITION OFFICE OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS



OFREG INVITES INPUT FROM PUBLIC AND INDUSTRY ON FUEL DISPENSING REQUIREMENTS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE SAFETY, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND COMPETITION IN FUEL SECTOR



GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, 2 APRIL 2019

OfReg has today issued a discussion paper outlining suggested fuel dispensing requirements, designed to protect consumers by reducing the likelihood of drivers dispensing incorrect fuel into a vehicle which can be dangerous, damaging, costly and time consuming to correct. The discussion paper is designed to ignite debate amongst members of the public and the fuel industry ahead of a formal consultation.



The suggested requirements outlined in the discussion paper include clear labelling of the type and grade of fuel available, standardised colour coding of dispensing hoses to denote types and grade of fuel and standardised nozzle sizing by type of fuel. OfReg has drawn on industry standards in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in making these proposals.



Underpinning the suggested requirements is OfReg’s commitment to ensuring that the public has access to clear and unambiguous information when purchasing goods and services in sectors under its purview. It is possible that vague claims about fuel quality may lead the public to be misled when purchasing fuel, even if that was not the intention of the vendor.

Standardised labelling of fuel dispensing equipment will also support competition between brands, in line with the Office’s statutorily obligation in this area.



Commenting, Duke Munroe, OfReg Executive Director of Fuels, said:



“OfReg is committed to maintaining the highest possible consumer protection and safety standards across the sectors that we regulate and we believe that these proposals will benefit consumers and industry. Our efforts over the years to reduce instances of improper or misfueling across the retail network has produced some results, but the problem still persists due to a number of factors including fueling mechanisms fitted on various vehicle types which are being imported. OfReg is urging members of the public and those in industry to have their say. The feedback we receive will be used to inform a future formal consultation.”



Further Information on Discussion Paper:



The closing date to respond is 5pm on 16 April 2019. Please send all responses in writing and send via email, post or courier.

Responses will be treated with confidence



The discussion paper can be viewed here: http://www.ofreg.ky/fuel/upimages/publication/DiscussionPaper- FuelDispenserRequirements_1554216615.pdf





NOTES: OfReg (the Utility Regulation and Competition Office) is the independent regulator for the electricity, information and communications technology, water, wastewater and fuels sectors in the Cayman Islands. OfReg also regulates the use of electromagnetic spectrum and manages the .ky internet domain.