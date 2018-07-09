Protocol amending treaty establishing Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) signed by Prime Ministers

ECTEL Media Release

Monday, July 9, 2018 — Montego Bay, Jamaica – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) announces the signing of the Protocol Amending the Treaty Establishing the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia and Prime Minister Keith Mitchell of Grenada during CARICOM’s 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government held in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This Protocol modifies the Treaty to address the myriad of changes which have occurred in the telecommunications industry since the signing of the Treaty establishing ECTEL on 4th May 2000 at St. George’s, Grenada. Some of the notable changes include convergence between services, networks and technologies in the telecommunications sector.

This Protocol also acts as a prerequisite for the promulgation of the Electronic Communications Bill and a new suite of Regulations paving the way for ECTEL to address the many issues facing the telecommunications market today, such as; quality of service, consumer protection, and more affordable access to retail and wholesale telecommunications services.

The Protocol will now be presented to the Prime Ministers of the other ECTEL Member States of Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines for consideration and signature.

IMAGES:

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen Chastanet and Managing Director (Ag) of ECTEL, Mr. Andrew Millett, sign Protocol Amending the Treaty Establishing the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell and Managing Director (Ag) of ECTEL, Mr. Andrew Millett, sign Protocol Amending the Treaty Establishing the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority.