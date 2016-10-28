Prospects good for agriculture in Cayman Islands – Premier

From CARICOM Today

With new technologies and a greater understanding of the science involved in agriculture, the Cayman Islands was now “more than capable” of being self-sustaining in some crops, Premier of Cayman Islands, the Hon. Alden McLaughlin said Wednesday.

At the formal opening ceremony of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2016 at the Westin Resort, in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Premier McLaughlin said that tourism and financial services had taken the place of subsistence farming, but that he envisioned the country attaining export capacity in at least six crops.

“Another great thing that has happened … in recent times, is that not just local people but businesses and restaurants have started to embrace the local produce which is, of course, stimulating additional interest by people who would like to farm and increase production.

“Cayman now touts itself as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, and that is not an idle boast. Cayman, with 130 different nationalities, comprised in a population of just over 61, 000 is incredibly diverse and that diversity is represented in a range of things – the palates of people, what people want to eat and, indeed, in the large varieties of restaurants that we have.

Then there is also a farm to table, slow food movement which has really taken root. More and more people who live here and who come here, want fresh local produce and so I believe that the prospects for agriculture in Cayman are incredibly good, the Premier said.

The Caribbean Week of Agriculture, which concludes on Friday featured an investment forum, seminars and workshops and an exhibition of agricultural produce and products. Its theme is ‘Investing in Food and Agriculture’.

