Prospect Primary win 1st Cayman Islands Girls’ Opening Rally title

The young ladies from Prospect Primary ‘A’ created their own piece of history this past Saturday at the Annex Field as they secured the inaugural 2016/2017 CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) Opening Rally title with a hard-fought 1-0 penalty shootout victory over St. Ignatius Prep.

Prospect’s goal keeper Nalani Swann was the heroine in the final and on the day as she kept the speedy and talented St. Ignatius Prep forwards at bay pulling off a number of key saves during regulation time, in extra time and the penalty shootout. Her efforts earned her the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player award for the most outstanding player in the final.

With the score all even at 0-0 after regulation time, the final went into extra time where neither team could find the back of the net to break the deadlock. With both goal keepers at their very best, the regular penalty shootout ended 0-0 after three penalties. Finally, Prospect Primary secured the victory and the cup blasting in their second sudden death penalty after St. Ignatius had missed their allotted second sudden death penalty.

Cayman Prep claimed third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ 1-0 thanks to a

solitary strike from Nayeli Dacres. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ did extremely well to finish fourth.

During first round play in Zone A, in what was to be a prelude to the final, St. Ignatius Prep defeated

Prospect Primary ‘A’ 3-0.

In Zone B, Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ topped the group with a penalty shootout win over Prospect Primary ‘B’ and a 1-0 victory over George Town Primary. George Town Primary secured second place in Zone B after defeating Prospect Primary ‘B’ 1-0. The three schools all advanced to the quarter finals.