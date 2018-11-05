Property recovered by Cayman Islands police for the public’s view

The police recovered a large number of items believed to be stolen during search warrants. The items recovered include jewelry, watches, power tools, electronics, cellphones, and other miscellaneous items.

The Police would like to remind the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model and serial numbers of all valuable items in the event that any of these items are stolen. This process will greatly assist the police in an investigation.

The items recovered are displayed below in the gallery. If anyone recognizes any of the items displayed below and would like to view the item in person, please contact DC 344 GOMES at 926-2965 or DC 198 MENDEZ at 916-1621. You may also contact these officers if you have any information about the properties.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

To view the images on our website visit the below links:

http://www.rcips.ky/property-recovered-by-police-for-the-publics-view-2-november

http://www.rcips.ky/property-recovered-by-police-for-the-publics-view-continued-2-november