Prince Harry visits children’s home on Caribbean tour

Prince Harry has visited a children’s home founded by a religious sect known as the Moonies on the final day of his Caribbean tour.

Joshua House Children’s Centre, in Guyana’s capital Georgetown, houses children at risk of poverty or neglect.

The centre was founded in 1977 by the controversial Unification Church.

After touring the building, the prince held a question and answer session with 50 of the children, aged between seven and 17.

Answering a question about what life is like as a prince, Harry said: “It’s good and bad – there’s lots of privileges, of course, that you get from when you’re born; but with privilege comes responsibility.”

Asked what his middle names are, he replied: “I was christened Henry but everyone calls me Harry, and I have – let’s see where it starts: Charles, Albert and David – I have three middle names.”

After hearing the long names of some of the children, he joked: “Mine are really boring.”

Caribbean tour

The prince’s visit to the centre marked the end of his 15-day tour of the Caribbean, where he has also visited Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He has taken part in a wide range of events including meeting pop singer Rihanna in Barbados to promote World Aids Day, releasing baby turtles into the sea in St Kitts and Nevis, and visiting Guyana’s rainforest and Kaieteur Falls.

Joshua House Children’s Centre is run by Gladys Acca, who is a member of the Unification Church of Guyana and was married alongside 6,000 other couples in South Korea.

The founder of the Church, the late Sun Myung Moon, is revered by his followers who are often referred to as “Moonies”.

The church claims millions of members worldwide and became famous for its mass wedding ceremonies.

But critics say the Church brainwashes its followers – a claim it denies.

