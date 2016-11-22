Prince Harry kicks off Caribbean tour in Antigua, celebrates Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 69th wedding anniversary

By Omid Scobie From US Magazine

At Her Majesty’s service! Prince Harry has officially begun his 15-day tour of the Caribbean, representing Queen Elizabeth on a royal visit.

The 32-year-old prince received a red carpet welcome in Antigua on Sunday, November 20, when he was serenaded by a military band at V.C. Bird International Airport following a first-class British Airways flight from London.

Dressed in a single-breasted navy suit and light-blue tie, Harry formally inspected a guard of honor during a military parade at the airport before moving on to attend a welcome reception hosted by the Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

During a welcome speech, the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism minister, Asot Michael, reminded Harry that he and brother Prince William were brought to Barbuda by their late mother, Princess Diana, for holidays. “We are truly pleased to welcome you back to a place of childhood memories, your home in the Caribbean,” he said.

At the evening reception in Antigua’s Clarence House, Harry enjoyed cultural performances and took time to acknowledge the Queen and Prince Philip’s 69th wedding anniversary, which occurred on the same day.

He read a letter from the Queen, which said, “Prince Philip and I send our warmest wishes to Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of this celebration to mark 35 years of independence.

“I will never forget the warmth of your people and the incredible natural beauty of the islands. It has been a great privilege for me to watch Antigua and Barbuda develop into the confident country it is today with a strong national identity and a positive outlook. I congratulate all of you for the part you have played in building this community and creating so many opportunities for the next generation.”

Harry is touring six countries where the Queen is official head of state — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines — and also the Commonwealth nation of Guyana.

During his visit, the prince — who is traveling with an entourage of 10 — will mark the 50th anniversary of independence for Barbados and meet Rihanna at a concert marking the occasion on November 30.

IMAGES:

Prince Harry is greeted by the Governor General His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams on his arrival at V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua at the start of his 15-day tour of the Caribbean. Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry delivers a speech during a welcome reception hosted by the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, at the newly renovated Clarence House on the first day of an official visit, on Nov. 20, 2016, in Antigua. Chris Radburn – Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry presents a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as he attends a reception hosted by the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, at the newly renovated Clarence House on the first day of an official visit, on Nov. 20, 2016, in Antigua. Prince Harry’s visit to the Caribbean marks the 35th anniversary of independence in Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th anniversary of independence in Barbados and Guyana. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry arrives at V.C. Bird International Airport on the first day of an official visit to the Caribbean on Nov. 20, 2016, in Antigua. Prince Harry’s visit to the Caribbean marks the 35th anniversary of independence in Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th anniversary of independence in Barbados and Guyana. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

