Prince Harry joins Youth Sports Festival in Antigua on Caribbean Royal Tour

By ABC News

(ANTIGUA) — Prince Harry was all smiles Monday as he kicked off his 15-day, seven country tour of the Caribbean on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

After a ceremonial welcome event on Sunday, Prince Harry jumped right in and did what he does best — met with young people at a youth sports festival in Antigua.

The popular Prince played tennis and a bit of volleyball and gave out hugs to the group of excited children assembled.

The fifth in line to the throne also joined in for a bit of Caribbean-style dancing with school kids at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence.

Cricket is an extremely popular sport in Antigua and Barbuda, and Prince Harry was accompanied by three of the country’s best-known cricket heroes for his visit, bringing real-life royalty together with cricket royalty.

Prince Harry delivered a message on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, who celebrated their 69th anniversary Sunday, to the people of Antigua and Barbuda at a reception.

“Prince Philip and I send our warmest wishes to Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of this celebration to mark 35 years of independence,” the message reads. “I have fond memories of visiting your country in 1966, 1977 during the Silver Jubilee and again in 1985. I will never forget the warmth of your people and the incredible natural beauty of the islands.”

Next up on the tour, Prince Harry will visit with the prime minister and attend a charity symposium.

Prince Harry will also travel to Barbuda and Nevis, destinations that he visited with his late mother, Princess Diana, and were among her favorites.

Antigua’s tourism minister told the prince upon his arrival that they were “truly pleased to welcome you back to a place of childhood memories, your home in the Caribbean.”

While duty calls for Prince Harry, his girlfriend, Meghan Markle took to social media to announce she had just wrapped her legal drama, “Suits.” The actress recently joined Prince Harry for a visit to Kensington Palace.

