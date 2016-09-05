Prince Harry confirmed to tour the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen

From HELLOMAGAZINE.COM

Prince Harry will make an official visit to the Caribbean in the late autumn, Kensington Palace has announced. The 31-year-old will tour the region on behalf of his grandmother the Queen.

As well as returning to Barbados, Harry will also visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, plus St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prince Harry will tour the Caribbean in the late autumn

His visit will coincide with the 50th anniversary of independence for Barbados, the 50th anniversary of independence for Guyana, and the 35th anniversary of independence for Antigua and Barbuda, but details of the engagements Harry will carry out have not yet been confirmed.

It is not the first time Prince Harry has visited the Caribbean; the Prince made an official visit to Barbados in January 2010, where he showed off his dance moves on stage alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to raise money for the Haiti earthquake fund.

The Prince visited Barbados in January 2010

Most recently Harry has been working on conservation projects in southern Africa. The royal spent some time in the region in 2015 and has once again been working with experts to develop a programme to protect wildlife and local communities.

The Prince’s trip is not the only royal tour lined up for the coming months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, are set to visit Canada from 24 September to 1 October – and it is hoped they will take their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with them.

This would be Charlotte’s first tour abroad and royal watchers are no doubt eager to see more of the little girl. It would also mark the second tour for George, who famously accompanied his parents to Australia and New Zealand on their official visit in 2014 when he was just eight months old.

