Prestigious European school selects Cayman Islands’ Truman Bodden Law School lecturer’s research

CAYMAN ISLANDS LAW SCHOOL LLM Course Leader Laura Panades had been invited to present her research at an international conference in Florence, Italy.

The 7th Conference on the Regulation of infrastructures on New Network Structures discussed the latest developments on the regulation of water, energy and transport at a global level.

The European University Institute, one of Europe’s leading postgraduate research centres, is behind this initiative.

The network brings together academics, law-makers and practitioners from different disciplines, such as politics, economics, engineering and the Law.

Ms Panades’ research examined how the European Union reshapes public-private partnerships in European countries via the use of funding.

This research feeds into the LLM in ‘International Finance: Law and Regulation’ at the Truman Bodden Law School, which includes a course on public-private partnerships.

Publication of the conference paper is expected later this year in a reputable international journal.

Laura Panades, LLM course leader and author of the research, said:

“The conclusions of my study seek to improve and inform future EU public funding programmes via public-private partnerships.

“My research was received warmly and spurred interesting feedback from professionals working in a variety of policy areas.”

Mitchell Davies, Law School director, said:

“This conference evidences the cutting-edge research skills and communication abilities of our Faculty.

“Conferences assist our staff in updating their knowledge and skills, which later feeds on the quality of the studies received by our student community.”