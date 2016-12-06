Prestige Fund Management makes new hire for Cayman operation

From Hedgeweek

Prestige Fund Management (PFM) has appointed Peter Anderson as a director.

Anderson has a career spanning nearly 30 years, split between the UK and Cayman with international accounting groups Coopers & Lybrand (PWC), Benbow Anderson, Deloitte Touche and Rawlinson & Hunter.

He is a past president of the Cayman Islands Society of Professional Accountants. He is registered as a professional director with the Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA).

Anderson brings to Prestige a wide range of accountancy and financial experience gained from a long career in financial accounting and professional business services.

Craig Reeves, founder of Prestige Fund Management, says: “We’re excited by the appointment of Peter to our international management team. People of his calibre are always sought and it is encouraging to see that Prestige is increasingly able to attract personnel at this level of talent. With expanding international operations, we need personnel with Peter’s experience to facilitate our growth plans and to meet the increasing expectations of our institutional clients.”

PFM was founded in 2009 and currently provides an investment management function to several Cayman domiciled, open ended investment companies (OEIC).

SOURCE: http://www.hedgeweek.com/2016/12/06/246447/prestige-fund-management-makes-new-hire-cayman-operation

IMAGE: PFM