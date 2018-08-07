President Bill Clinton to visit Saint Lucia this week

From St Lucia Times

Former United States President, Bill Clinton is to visit Saint Lucia, it has been announced.

The visit will form part of the Clinton Foundation’s efforts to work with Caribbean islands to empower them to build back better, grow their economies, improve public health, implement renewable energy, and become more resilient, a press release on the visit stated.

According to the release, President Clinton will be traveling to Miami, Saint Lucia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands this week.

Since last year’s hurricane season, this will mark President Clinton’s third trip to the region, and his third time hosting a convening of leaders around recovery efforts, the release noted.

“On Tuesday, August 7th, President Clinton will convene the second meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post Disaster Recovery, bringing together leaders from government, business, and civil society to make commitments to help communities impacted by last year’s devastating hurricane season.”

On August 9th, President Clinton will travel to Saint Lucia where he and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will be opening a solar project facilitated by the Clinton Climate Initiative and Rocky Mountain Institute, it was revealed.

On August 10th, President Clinton will be in the U.S. Virgin Islands, joined by Governor Kenneth Mapp, Bloomberg LP co-founder Tom Secunda, and representatives from Expedia to make several announcements related to recovery and sustainability.

This visit follows several meetings and trips to the region by President Clinton in the past year. In November of 2017, President Clinton traveled to Puerto Rico to see recovery efforts.

In January, President Clinton convened leaders for a planning meeting for the Action Network, which was followed in early February by a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica, where he assessed progress of the work of the One America Appeal, the Clinton Foundation and its partners to develop climate resilient infrastructure, support recovery efforts in schools and donate medical supplies.

In April, President Clinton convened the first formal meeting of the CGI Action Network, where participants announced eight Commitments to Action programmes for resiliency in the Caribbean region that are new, specific and measurable, according to the press release.

For more on this story go to: https://stluciatimes.com/2018/08/06/president-bill-clinton-to-visit-saint-lucia-this-week/