Pre-season tropical or subtropical system could form late week and bring flooding threat to parts of the Caribbean

May has just begun but there are already signs something may be brewing in the tropics later this week.

Although the Atlantic hurricane season technically doesn’t start until June 1, tropical and subtropical systems can develop before then.

Just last year, in 2017, Tropical Storm Arlene formed in April in the North Atlantic, and in May 2106, Bonnie impacted the Southeast U.S. Coast.

This week, the area that will be monitored closely for possible tropical or subtropical development will be the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. According Dr. Rick Knabb, hurricane expert at The Weather Channel, of the six tropical storms that have developed in the Atlantic in May since 2007, all but one formed between the Carolinas and the Bahamas, so this is an area that warrants attention.