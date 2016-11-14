Praise and recognition for Ogier team in Caribbean Legal 500 guide

The new Legal 500 directory has recognised 19 of Ogier’s Cayman and BVI team in their latest set of Caribbean rankings.

The directory, which uses independent editorial research to assess firms across jurisdictions and different legal sectors, named 13 of the Cayman team and six of the BVI team in the latest edition of its Caribbean guide, out this week.

For the Cayman team, the directory ranked Partners James Bergstrom, Giorgio Subiotto, Angus Davison, Nick Rogers and Bradley Kruger in the Cayman investment funds team.

Giorgio Subiotto was also ranked for Private Client and Corporate & Commercial saying he was “cordial, efficient and practical’ and the directory noted Ogier “provides a premier option in terms of fees and quality of service” in trusts/private client work.

In the BVI, Legal 500 noted that Ogier’s Corporate and Commercial team is “highly responsive, commercially sound and succinct in its approach” and that Head of Dispute Resolution Brian Lacy is “a delight to work with, knowledgeable and excellent at managing client expectations”.

The lawyers recognised in the directory were: Partners James Bergstrom, Nicholas Burkill, David Cooney, Angus Davison, James Heinicke, Michael Kilhoury, Bradley Kruger, Brian Lacy, Ulrich Payne, Rachael Reynolds, Giorgio Subiotto and Ray Wearmouth; Managing Associates Christopher Newton, Mark Santangeli; Senior Associates Jennifer Colegate, Natasha Gunney, Paul Murphy and; Associate Fraser Allister and Consultant James Bagnall.

James Bergstrom, practice partner in Ogier’s Cayman office, said: “To see so many of our team recognised in the Legal 500 directory is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that so many of the new arrivals who have joined the Cayman and BVI offices during our ongoing growth and investment have been named in the guide, which demonstrates that they are already making an impact and being recognised for the quality of their work.”

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook