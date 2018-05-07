Powell, Merritt to headline Cayman Invitational on June 2

From Track Alerts From Track Alerts

The Cayman Invitational returns bigger and better on Saturday June 2, 2018 after a one year break.

Meet organizer Cydonie Mothersill was quick to point out the importance of the event.

“We have continued our focus which is to bring elite athletes to our shores. The event remains a family affair, where everyone can enjoy the meet. This year we are looking for some great performances from our featured athletes. We are also looking forward in having our community events where selected athletes spend time with our local aspiring athletes.”

The meet continues to attract big name athletes and according to Mothersill, it’s because of the right place and right time.

“The meet is being held in the beautiful Cayman Islands, great weather and the hospitality is amazing…that’s partly why athletes come, and will continue to come. More track and Field meets are needed in our region…and athletes welcome and will support meets that allow them to compete at home or near to home,” Mothersill said.

Several top athletes such as former world 100m record holder Asafa Powell, former World and Olympic 400m champion Lashawn Merritt are confirmed for the meet on June 2.

Ristananna Tracey, the World Championships 400m hurdles bronze medallist, Trinidad and Tobago’s Machel Cedenio, Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer, and his countryman, Nesta Carter, who has helped Jamaica to several 4x100m gold medals, including the world record run of 38.84.

Several Caymanian athletes, including Jamal Walton, who will face-off with Jamaican Christopher Taylor.

The events this year will be in two categories, Premier and Classic. The Premier Events men: 100m and 400m. Classic Events Men: 200m, 110mh, Long Jump.

Premier Events Women: 100m and 200m. Classic Events Womem: 100m and 400mh.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, 7 May 2018. Prices are always reasonable. Grand stand is $25, Finish Line is $35 and bleachers are $15

