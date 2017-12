On December 16, the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, a ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ will be at its very closest to Earth, passing only 6.2 million miles away from our little blue planet. Don’t worry though, the asteroid is still completely safe and if the conditions are right you might even catch glimpse of it passing by Saturday

“This ‘potential’ to make close Earth approaches does not mean a PHA will impact the Earth. It only means there is a possibility for such a threat,“