Potential in small clinics for the Cayman Islands

he Cayman Islands seeks to develop the highly lucrative niche market of health and medical tourism. There is potential for small private clinics providing limited services, such as joint replacement, cosmetic surgery, in vitro fertilisation and other specialised fields.

Caymans developers, Kim and Ashleigh Lund, have announced plans for a new 8-acre healing resort that will cater to health tourists looking to rest and recharge through yoga and meditation, healthy eating and integrative healing services such as naturopathy and natural medicine. The Lunds hope to break ground on the project in 2019 and open to visitors by the end of 2020.

In other healthcare news, American bodybuilder and actor, Lou Ferrigno, has visited Cayman to receive a unique type of stem cell infusion he hopes will allow him to continue rigorous training well into his older age.

Other clinics in the Caymans are offering personalised immunotherapies and other unique treatments that attract global patients.

It has been suggested that most successful future investments in medical tourism in the Caribbean are likely to be focused on small specialised private clinics providing limited services such as cosmetic surgery, the replacement of joints, dentistry, in vitro fertilisation, full medical checks, and facilities for convalescence.

