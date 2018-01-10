From HMCI

UPDATE:

THERE IS NO LONGER A TSUNAMI THREAT FROM THE HONDURAS EARTHQUAKE.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

REMAIN OBSERVANT AND EXERCISE NORMAL CAUTION NEAR THE SEA. OTHERWISE… NO ACTION IS REQUIRED.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

MINOR SEA LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS UP TO 30 CM ABOVE AND BELOW THE NORMAL TIDE MAY OCCUR EARTHQUAKE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS AND CONTINUING FOR UP TO SEVERAL HOURS.

Original warning:

An Information Statement was issued regarding a possible tsunami threat for the Cayman Islands, following an EATHERQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 7.6, 30 miles off the north coast of Honduras.

The tsunami gauge at the port in George Town has not registered any abnormal sea level rise and the threat from inundation from tsunami waves is considered very unlikely.

Forecast models initially suggested a 1 to 3 foot was possible but this does appear to have affected the Cayman Islands, however persons should stay off the coastline and beach areas, particularly the west coast, because tsunamis are a series of waves, and while the threat is very small, persons should exercise caution.

More information will follow.