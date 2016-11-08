November 8, 2016

Possible traffic delays following serious MVA Cemetry Beach West Bay

There may be possible traffic delays whilst police carry out investigations following a one vehicle motor collision in the vicinity of Cemetry Beach,West Bay Road,West Bay early this morning.
The driver is currently at George Town Hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries
