Cayman: Police vehicles involved in collision

From RCIPS Nov 8 2019

Police Vehicles Involved in Collision, 8 November

Shortly after 4:00PM yesterday, 7 November, two marked police vehicles were involved in a collision on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Agricola drive. The vehicles had been travelling eastbound responding to an incident when they collided. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and later discharged. The other driver was uninjured.

The matter is currently under investigation.