Police Operation in Windsor Park on Tuesday, 15 November, Nets Arrests, Drugs and Firearm

On Tuesday afternoon, 15 November, officers from the Drugs Task Force, K9 and uniform, as well as the Air Operations Unit, conducted a search of a residence in the Windsor Park area of George Town. During that search a significant quantity of a substance suspected to be ganja, as well as quantities of substances suspected to be cocaine, were found. A firearm and ammunition were also recovered.

Three people, a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both of George Town, and a 22-year-old man of Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of several offences, including the following: possession of both ganja and cocaine, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The 22-year-old man is now on Police bail; however the 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been charged with Possession of Ganja and Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply, and will appear at Summary Court tomorrow morning, 18 November.

A 33-year-old male of George Town also wanted in connection with this investigation has surrendered to police and remains in custody at this time.