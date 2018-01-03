Poetry, singing, dancing

iNews Cayman’s Publisher and Editor ‘wowed’ Cayman’s Senior Citizens on Boxing Day.

Joan and Colin Wilson were the ‘headline’ act at the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman’s Annual Senior Citizens’ Boxing Day Christmas Party 2017.

And the publicity of that did not stop the Party being one of their most attended.

Not only did the Wilson’s read and sing …. they danced…..

However, the elderly couple (80/70 plus – guess who is the youngest by NINE years?) now need twelve months of intensive recovery.

Elderly citizens of Grand Cayman – they have been invited back for 2018! You have been warned.

IMAGES: Angelika Martiuk (Rotary GC)