Plantana Condos awarded Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for fifth consecutive year

Plantana Condos on Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, has received a Certificate of Excellence from travel review website TripAdvisor for the fifth year running.

The Certificate of Excellence was founded by TripAdvisor in 2010 and aims to recognise and honor businesses in the hospitality industry that consistently deliver exceptional service to their customers. The certificate is awarded globally and recipients include a large variety of businesses from Michelin star restaurants to small cafés.

“By receiving this award for a fifth consecutive year, it shows that Plantana is committed to maintaining our high standards of care for those who call our slice of Seven Mile Beach their home away from home,” Theresa Broderick, General Manager at Plantana, said.

“Here at Plantana we strive to be true ambassadors for Caymankind; to share our beautiful island with all who visit and offer them a truly memorable vacation experience. I am so proud of the team here at Plantana and how hard they work to ensure that our guests enjoy their time with us and keep coming back. They are truly deserving this recognition.”

In order to select Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a series of requirements that account for the quality, quantity, and timeline of reviews submitted by travelers over a 12 month period. They also look at the business’ tenure and ranking on their popularity index. In order to qualify, businesses must be listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months, maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, and have a specific minimum number of reviews.

Plantana has received high praise from TripAdvisor reviews with many calling it a ‘slice of paradise’ as well as praising the destination for being a great family vacation experience. “These condos are fabulous! Never crowded! It’s on the beach and its paradise! Condos are immaculate. Grounds are pristine! Grocery store nearby. Everything is close,” one TripAdvisor reviewer said.

About Plantana

Situated on the widest section of Seven Mile Beach, Plantana Condos was developed as a low-rise, plantation-style development set in a modern day tropical oasis. Surrounded by other low-density properties and away from the crowded hotels, Plantana’s beach has a private and secluded feel while being just a short walk away from restaurants, watersports, shopping spas, fine dining and entertainment. Although many other properties have redeveloped into large and busy accommodations, Plantana remains a low-density property, ensuring that its beachfront property is more secluded and considerably less crowded while providing vacation resort services like daily housekeeping. It is also staffed by some of the friendliest, most helpful professionals on the island. Expansive and lush lawns, lavish plantings and colorful blossoms that are home to geckos, iguanas, butterflies and birdlife, make Plantana a unique experience on Seven Mile Beach. www.plantanacayman.com.