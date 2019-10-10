[Pirates Week and Plastic Free Cayman Partner for Second Year]



Darvin Ebanks of Bloody Bay Buccaneers_Pirates Against Plastic Clean Up_2018

[George Town, Grand Cayman – Wednesday, 9 October 2019] The Pirates Week Festival is proud to bring back its Pirates Against Plastic initiative in conjunction with Plastic Free Cayman (PFC) to once again parley with the Pirates for a beach clean-up.



Participants are being sought to assist PFC on Sunday 10th November in cleaning up the beach at Safehaven from 8:00am to 11:00am (parking available next to the North Sound Golf Club).



PJ Balls doing his part at Pirates Against Plastic Clean Up_2018



“We appreciate the Plastic Free Cayman team for supporting the Pirates Against Plastic initiative once again. Anyone of any age and any skill level can get involved and have fun alongside our local pirate characters in this clean-up effort,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week General Manager.



People wishing to assist in the clean-up are asked to bring gloves and a reusable water container. Some clean up tools will be supplied; ice water and snacks will be also be available.





Pirates from near and far help pick up trash during the inaugural Pirates Against Plastic beach clean-up in 2018.



“It’s been so inspiring to see the community come and help at beach cleans. I believe when people come and clean up, they get to see plastic pollution firsthand and then are much more motivated to make some simple changes to their lifestyle,” said Claire Hughes, Plastic Free Cayman founder.



“Pirates Against Plastic is an awesome way to help spread the message to our community that using single-use plastic is not ‘cool’. We are hoping to see many volunteers at the clean up on the 10th of November to help pick up some plastic,” she commented.



Learn more about the Pirates Against Plastic clean up by contacting Claire at [email protected] .





About Plastic Free Cayman

Plastic Free Cayman is a team of volunteers passionate about reducing single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands.



PFC aims to raise awareness to the growing issues surrounding plastic pollution and help others on their plastic-free journey.



PFC began as a grassroots movement in 2017 with monthly clean ups and was awarded their ‘Not for Profit Charitable Trust’ certificate in June 2018.



Find them online at www.plasticfreecayman.com

NOTE:

The Pirates Week Festival is the largest event in the Cayman Islands calendar, annually drawing over 35,000 spectators for the duration of the 11-day festival. During this time, the islands are transformed into a mass of colour and revelry, with over three dozen different events being hosted over three weekends, across all three islands!

The Pirates Week Festival is administered by the Tourism Attraction Board of the Cayman Islands.

Those looking to participate in the festival or become a sponsor in any way, can email [email protected] .

If you would like more information about this topic, please email [email protected] .



