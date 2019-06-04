Pink Duck Publishing sponsor CIMPA Awards / Today (Tue 4), is the last day to purchase tickets

Pink Duck Publishing is the proud silver sponsor of the upcoming Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association Awards.

The CIMPA Awards celebrate Cayman’s best marketing and creative professionals. This year, award winners will be announced at a gala event at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Thursday, June 6.

Today, Tuesday, June 4, is the last day to purchase tickets for the CIMPA Awards. We are encouraging everyone to show their support for Cayman’s marketing and creative industry at large and purchase tickets for the awards at cimpa.ky/awards/

Awards categories are Community Impact of the Year, Video of the Year, Website or App of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Video of the Year, Brand of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Creative Professional of the Year, and Agency of the Year.

“We are delighted to sponsor this year’s CIMPA Awards,” Eleanor Smith, PDP’s Brand Guru. “As a company born out of creative, next generation marketing and communications strategies, we believe strongly in supporting CIMPA, a non-profit organisation which actively aims to foster the development of Cayman’s thriving marketing industry.”

Since our launch in 2018, Pink Duck Publishing’s cast of creatives have actively supported CIMPA. Staff members Eleanor Smith and Amy Hayward are board members, where they utilise their creative talents to help support the work that CIMPA do to shine a spotlight on Cayman’s marketing and creative professionals.

“Strategic marketing and creativity are at the heart of everything we do at PDP,” Eleanor said. “We are therefore delighted to support Cayman’s community of creatives at large by sponsoring the CIMPA Awards.

“As members of CIMPA our cast of creatives benefit enormously, including the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, attend training sessions to ensure we are up-to-date on the latest marketing trends and skills, as well as helping others progress in their careers.”

To view the shortlist of award nominees, visit – cimpa.ky/awards/

PDP have been shortlisted for two awards; Brand of the Year, and Marketer of the Year (Eleanor Smith). PDP will also be presenting the award for Community Impact of the Year.

PDP has enjoyed a year of phenomenal growth, launching three new publications – The Cayman Book, Your Cayman, and Bounce – along with three websites – pinkduckpublishing.com, thecaymanbook.com, and yourcayman.ky.

About Pink Duck Publishing

Fresh, innovative, next generation.

Pink Duck Publishing is a modern and forward-thinking full-service print and digital publisher headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Founded in 2018 by Kathryn Willman, the company owns and operates some of Cayman’s most innovative multiplatform brands, all managed by a cast of creatives covering the media spectrum.

Pink Duck Publishing’s portfolio includes The Cayman Book, a sophisticated resource for the discerning traveller, Your Cayman, the go-to resource for residents and tourists, and Bounce, Cayman’s first and only lifestyle magazine dedicated to promoting Cayman’s growing wellness industry.

Both The Cayman Book and Your Cayman are the official publications of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

Find out more at pinkduckpublishing.com.