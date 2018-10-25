Airline pilot’s stunning long-exposure photos from the cockpit

From Core77

Christiaan van Heijst shows us things passengers never get to see

Airline pilots see all kinds of cool stuff which we, riding in the back of the plane, will never get to. Enter Christiaan van Heijst, who’s not only a commercial cargo pilot on a Boeing 747, but a photographer as well. Van Heijst brings his camera gear aboard and, once aloft, shoots some magnificent sights:pp

Photography geeks among you, van Heijst has written up technical descriptions of how he shoots these on PetaPixel.

