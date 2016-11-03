Peter Binose: Whilst the Caribbean politicians get fat Venezuelan children starve

By Peter Binose

In the Caribbean just look at the suits and hear the fabric groan under the weight and volume of the fat Caribbean pigs that pretend to be men.

Large numbers of citizens want to oust President Nicolas Maduro. But he commands the loyalty of many men with guns. He also has the support of all the ALBA [Marxist Monsters] leaders and especially all the leaders of countries who have supported and even caused the starvation of the Venezuelan people by taking money from PetroCaribe. Those leaders who have accepted bribe money on behalf of their states. Money taken to support the Chavista movement and keep a nasty Marxist dictator in power. Money taken to support a nasty Marxist dictator whilst he bullies the neighboring countries and threatens them with his military might. Money taken to speak and support a Marxist monster dictator against the United Nations sanctioning Venezuela. Money taken to ignore the treatment of international and local journalists. Money taken to ignore the fact that there are hundreds of political prisoners languishing in dirty rat infested cells. Money taken to only speak when told to speak in support of the Maduro regime.

But worst of all they take money from Venezuela knowing that the people and the children are starving. Worse still than that even Venezuela president and his Hench men are actually stealing or giving the money away whilst they are fully aware that their own people are starving and going without medical treatment all over Venezuela.

But whilst Venezuelan supports the ALBA fraternity and the PetroCaribe recipients the people of Venezuela are starving. Yet little or no help is coming from those Caribbean leaders and their governments to help the Venezuelan people, no cash aid or food aid or any kind of aid or help, not even a kind word. Because it is a one way street where the fat Caribbean pigs in suits take but do not return any favors or kind.

The people want rid of Maduro and have called for a recall referendum to oust him but the Venezuelan courts which he is puppet master over have recently blocked the use of the constitutional recall procedure. The last survey had Maduro losing on the recall question eight to one. That is why he had the courts stop the process.

People are hungry. The shocking thing is the democratization of hunger and political insecurity in Venezuela is taking place with the direct support of the ALBA and PetroCaribe country leaders. Even Venezuelan people who aren’t hungry are one mishap away from being hungry. When there is no food, people want a change; they deserve a change and God willing they will get a change.

The people have protested in the streets, and that is becoming more wide spread not just in Caracas but all over the Venezuela including Margarita Island. The people are becoming so distressed that violence is happening at the protests, but when the logic of violence takes over the protests, the government is going to win because they have more guys with more guns, who are better-organized and better-trained. They have armed Maduro supporters with assault rifles, hand guns and grenades and call them protectors of the revolution. They also fly in hundreds if not thousands of Cuban Special Forces who during 2014 attacked killed and physically assaulted Venezuelan protesters. The danger is that the killing will happen again. When the Venezuelan troops are faced with a wall of 200,000 people and their kids and everybody’s grandma, and they’re coming at you and nobody is throwing a molotov cocktail but the crowd are pissed, the Venezuelan regular troops have sympathetic reactions, but not the Cubans. Because in Cuba it matters not if you are grandma or grandpa with a Zima frame they will still violently attack and arrest you if you step over that invisible line. So that’s how the Cuban Special Forces behave in Venezuela only worse, in Venezuela they can have the pleasure of killing without any political or judicial recourse whatsoever. It’s fun time in Caracas, open season on shooting, killing and maiming students.

The Venezuelan military are firmly on the side of the president because the military has been given enormous privileges during the last 18 years. It has been put in charge of mining businesses, been part of the oil industry, smuggling, and cocaine, and a lot of other things. The Generals have all become billionaires and want to remain rich which they can only do as long as Maduro stays in power. There is nowhere they can run except a receptive state like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines where they will be welcomed with open arms for the very purpose of milking, they will be squeezed dry.

If you understand Spanish and you watch Venezuelan TV you will get a strong measure of Venezuelan pro Maduro propaganda, you will see how state television speaks. You see this militaristic imagery something like the old soviet TV. There’s a lot of eliminationist rhetoric, and a lot of descriptions of the opposition as vermin, as plagues that need to be eliminated. The tone of rehtoric is really, really scary. You meet real lunatics in the Venezuelan pro-Maduro camp, who are convinced they are leading a revolution and that they have to eliminate these people offering opposition because they are paid agents of the CIA. Even the embassies in the Caribbean have the same lunatic cult working in them. But in the case of Venezuelan diplomats they know if Maduro falls so do they along with their jobs and social positions and all those special top class medical facilities and food galore for their families at home. Whilst people are dying and starving in Venezuela the Venezuelan diplomats and their extended family at home are living high on the hog. That is why you will notice that if any reply or diplomatic comment is made on this or any other Caribbean site it will come from the Venezuelan embassy in Saint Vincent, because they are part of the high on the hog system which they will protect at any cost.

I suppose if all eventually fails and Maduro falls they will have their friend PM Ralph Gonsalves who may even give them Vincentian Citizenship and passports along with the then ex [very very rich] dictator, Nicholas Maduro. All will then be able to live on their stolen wealth in SVG under another budding dictatorial system. But they must beware because Vincentian politicians will milk them of their wealth just like they did with Nano, Wise and Ames.

On 1 September 2016, the largest demonstration of the protests occurred, with over 1 million Venezuelans, or over 3% of the entire nation’s population, gathered to demand a recall election against President Maduro, with the event being described as the “largest demonstration in the history of Venezuela”.

Ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014%E2%80%9316_Venezuelan_protests

Following the suspension of the recall referendum by the government-leaning National Electoral Council (CNE) on 21 October 2016, the opposition organized another protest which was held on 26 October 2016, with over 1.2 million Venezuelans participating.

Ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014%E2%80%9316_Venezuelan_protests

In San Cristobal during a student protest, a student came right up in a soldier’s face, and screamed: “Look me in the face and shoot me, motherfucker. I’m hungry. I know you’re hungry too.” Because the lower military ranks and their families are hungry just like the people are hungry, so if a coup takes place it will come from middle command with the backing of the lower ranks. The military in this kind of scenario is where the role of Cuban intelligence kicks in. There are tens of thousands of Cuban educated and indoctrinated Venezuelan so called support-trainers and even Cuban military-trainers in Venezuela, and everybody knows that a very significant portion of them are Cuban spies reporting directly to Havana. Let there be no doubt Havana pulls Maduro’s strings which is why his actions and behavior is so jerky. That system was installed by Chavez as sort of coup insurance.

Even Maduro was trained in Cuba and was indoctrinated there into the brotherhood of Marxism. His socialist pedigree is even better a better class than Hugo Chavez himself.

CARACAS. – Klaireth Díaz is a 1st-grade teacher at Elías Toro School, one of the biggest public schools in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Last year, she says, attendance was painfully low. Every day, of a class of 30 children at least 10 would be absent.

“The reason was always lack of food,” she told Fox News Latino.

Diaz also once saw a child faint during a cultural event. Across the country, teachers have said they have seen children faint or fall asleep because they haven’t had enough to eat.

“When he came to he told me that he had only eaten an arepa (cornbread) at 10 a.m. It was 3 p.m.,” she said.

As the school year progressed last year, Diaz said, she noticed more and more kids had stopped bringing lunch.

http://latino.foxnews.com/latino/news/2016/09/26/venezuelan-children-fainting-in-school-because-are-hungry/

It’s time to pay Venezuela back, time to help feed the children and provide medication for the sick and dying. It’s a disgrace how the Caribbean Marxist’s have bled Venezuela dry with the assistance of the dead Hugo Chavez and his yobbo Nicholas Maduro.

Even the Cubans have bled Venezuela dry taking many more times more value of oil than they supply by barter back to Venezuela in doctors. The condition of the hospitals and clinics in Venezuela can be directly attributed to the Cubans. The Cubans could easily relieve the shortages of drugs and dressing and medical care in Venezuela but they choose not to.

The same Cuba that bled Saint Vincent and the Grenadines dry by taking ten years to complete a three year project and it still isn’t finished, the Argyle International Airport. All that time whilst we paid them $380,000 a month. Simply the fault of our Cuban loving suit burster who has recently taken to wearing a canvas marquee because nothing else fits him.

In the Caribbean just look at the suits and hear the fabric groan under the weight and volume of the fat Caribbean pigs that pretend to be men.

END

DISCLAIMER: The opinion, belief and viewpoint expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinion, belief and viewpoint of iNews Cayman/ieyenews.com or official policies of iNews Cayman/ieyenews.com

IMAGE: shutterstock