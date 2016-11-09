November 9, 2016

Persons of interest identified in Cayman Islands hotel employment scam

From RJR News

A Person of  Interest has been identified by the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (), which is investigating the defrauding of  hundreds of  Jamaicans in a hotel employment scam in the Cayman Islands.

Persons were contacted through social media with the offer of  jobs at a non-existent Cayman Islands hotel and then asked to pay a fee for work permits.

Head of  CTOC, of Police Clifford Chambers, says the  Person of  Interest in Jamaica has been cooperating with the .

Chambers says the investigation was launched after the Caymanian authorities contacted the .

“I know that they have since obtained documentation from the local agency ……the person from whom the information was obtained, is not a suspect in the matter. But this is someone who is providing the documentation that is important to the case going forward.”

He says the Fraud Squad is trying to identify the local link to the scam.

“We are trying to verify the authenticity of some of the information on the documentation that we have and how we can use the leads that we have to identify the local operatives and how they can be located,” said Chambers who added that reports have been received from victims of  the scam.

