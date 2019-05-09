Royal Caribbean Just Opened the Tallest Water Slide in North America on Its Private Island

By Joe Mcgauley From Thrillist

Royal Caribbean

One of the best perks of taking a cruise is having everything you could possibly want to do, see, eat, and drink during your stint at sea just a few steps away. That said, Royal Caribbean’s giving you good reason to disembark its cruises at least for a little while and scope out its private island, which is now home to a waterpark with a crazy new water slide that’s been deemed the tallest in North America.

After pouring a whopping $250 million into a renovation of its private island in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean just opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a theme park/beachy hangout hybrid equipped with a bunch of exciting new rides, attractions, restaurants, bars, and more available exclusively to guests on its cruises.

The centerpiece, though, is the water park, which boasts the largest freshwater pool and the largest wave pool in the Caribbean, plus 13 different waterslides including a 135-foot-tall beast — dubbed Daredevil's Peak — that's officially the tallest of its kind on the continent.

Royal Caribbean

In addition to the waterpark, there’s a 1,600-foot zip line that lets you soar above the island, and a huge helium balloon tethered to the ground that gives you a panoramic view from 450 feet in the air. Feel like snorkling or jet-skiing for the afternoon? That’s an option, too.

For those in the mood to just chill with a drink in a cabana, there’s a whole area devoted to that. You also have your pick from a handful of bars and restaurants for if and when you feel like grabbing a snack or sipping margs.

Royal Caribbean

Come December, the Coco Beach Club section of the island will open, and essentially serve as a more private and upscale area where vacationers can rent overwater cabanas (the first of their kind in the Caribbean), each of which comes with its own slide into the ocean, overwater hammock, and dedicated attendant. The Club will also boast an enormous 2,600 foot infinity pool.

Royal Caribbean

While all passengers on Royal Caribbean cruises that make a stop at CocoCay will have the option to hang there, not all activities are included in the cost of the cruise (the waterpark, zip line, and balloon ride are notably extra). Still, since the island is limited only to Royal Caribbean passengers there for a day-long excursion, there’s the added bonus that it likely won’t feel as overcrowded as more accessible similar attractions elsewhere can.

That said, even if you do feel like you need a break from the crowds, you should have plenty of space to spread out and chill.

