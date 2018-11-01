November 2, 2018

Paul Parchment fired from Cayman Islands NRA

November 1, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Statement – NRA Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the National Roads Authority (NRA) has completed its investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources by a senior employee. As a result of the findings, the Board has terminated its employment of the Managing Director, Mr. Paul Parchment, with effect from 31st October 2018.

By operation of the National Roads Authority Law (2016 Revision), the , Mr. , has been performing the duties and responsibilities of the Managing Director in the absence of the Managing Director. The Board is grateful for his response in this situation.

In accordance with the Public Authorities Law, 2017, he has been appointed with effect from 01st November 2018 and will continue to perform the duties and responsibilities of the Managing Director until a substantive appointment of a Managing Director is made.

,
Chair, NRA Board of Directors
01st November 2018

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, front pg story, iBusiness, iCommunity, iLocal News, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*