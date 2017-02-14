Pat Kreitlow: It’s good to be back home [from the Cayman Islands]

It remains an exciting time to be in Cayman, however, and my major regret is that I’ll miss covering an upcoming national election. There is an ongoing debate about who can legally call themselves a Caymanian, given that the economy on these tiny islands thrives best with a certain percentage of foreign-born workers. Expats may find a good paycheck but can lack job security. Meanwhile, those born and raised in Cayman face their own barriers to employment, including a historically underperforming school system.