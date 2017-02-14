Pat Kreitlow: It’s good to be back home [from the Cayman Islands]

It’s nice to be back home in western Wisconsin after three years living in another country. Yes, even at this time of year. Sharry and I have enjoyed collecting the double-takes from people surprised to see us back on the tundra after three years in the Caribbean. We loved our overseas adventure, but it was always meant to be a chapter and not the end of the story. Despite recent developments, Wisconsin remains our first choice as a place to live and work and bring people together, especially now that life abroad has reaffirmed some of our core values about the challenges and opportunities we face in America.
Our island chapter began with a job listing. A clinic in the Cayman Islands was looking for a new physician. Sharry loved her nearly 20-year practice in Chippewa Falls, but we had always enjoyed Caribbean destinations on past vacations and discussed taking new journeys once our nest was empty. We made our decision and eventually showed up at the airport in George Town with no friends, neighbors or colleagues, only a desire to work hard and skip a few winters.
In short order, Sharry established herself as a well-regarded ob/gyn, and I later was offered a job at the local television station. By the time we left last month, we were humbled to be recognized for what we did to teach, mentor and support the people around us.
It was not all sunshine and smooth sailing, to be sure. In order to receive her work permit, Sharry had to overcome regulatory hurdles that included opposition from people who saw her as a competitor rather than a potential colleague. And after my first few nights on TV, there was outrage on talk radio about the new foreigner anchoring “our news.” While I certainly had ample experience to qualify for a job vacancy, I was denounced on the floor of their national assembly, and it was implied to station management that their license may come under greater scrutiny for this umbrage. (It makes me one of the few people you know from around here who has been a talk show pariah targeted by national politicians in two nations.) I followed the only logical path for an outsider in this situation: keep your head down, don’t engage the ugliest critics, and get back to work. It didn’t take long before I was given proper respect for being fair, professional and a good coach to young local journalists. We were both given renewals on our work permits, but we ultimately decided to be closer to family in the U.S.
There are, of course, no magic numbers when it comes to an optimal level of immigrant workers or education spending. But whether it’s in Cayman, or the U.K.’s Brexit referendum, or the recent U.S. campaign, the wrong approach is to scapegoat outsiders for politicians’ past failures to invest in the future. It may lead to short-term election success, but it has never been a foundation on which to grow a society that is prosperous, secure and inviting to the next generation of in-demand workers.
There are many observations I am eager to share about our experience. Cayman is a beautiful place with caring people who are wrestling with decisions that can help their future or do it harm if they give in to angry words or easy sounding answers. Sounds like another beautiful place I know.
We loved living in a part of the world where you could swim alongside giant turtles and get a sunburn in January, but now it’s great to again enjoy gooey cheese curds, a frosty mug of Leinie’s and the company of old friends. No place is perfect, to be sure, but this little piece of imperfection sure feels like home again.
