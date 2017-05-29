Pastors arrested in St Lucia

From Caribbean News Service

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, May 28 2017 – The Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) has appealed to the public not to rush to judgment following the recent arrest of two pastors.

But Executive Secretary of the St. Lucia Mission of Seventh Day Adventists, Pastor Roger Stephen, who made the statement at a press conference on Friday said that the church will not condone sin or wrongdoing.

During a press conference, Stephen did not accept questions from reporters due to what he said are “untrue reports” about the case in which the pastors have been charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection.

“As a Church we do not, and will not, condone sin or wrongdoing in any form or fashion. Whether it be from the members from the pew, to leaders, or to pastors.

“Following Christ’s example, however, we cannot rush to judgment, and we seek to reach out to all who are hurting,” Stephen said. “We therefore appeal to all, to allow the course of justice to take effect in this matter and don’t rush to judgment.”

He said the church remains confident with all faith and assurance that the Lord will carry “his” church through this difficult moment as he has done in such a “mighty” way in the past.

Stephen said the SDA church continues to pray for all who have been adversely affected, all church members and the nation on the whole.

He also lamented that there have been many untrue media reports, including claims that the SDA church has been transferring pastors overseas.

Details surrounding the arrests of the pastors have not been disclosed but it has been well established that charges for unlawful sexual contact and indecent assault were filed against the two individuals in question.

